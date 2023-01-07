BOSTON (WWLP) – A drug distributor for a Boston-area drug trafficking organization was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy that involved a cocaine and cocaine base.

According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Terrence Daye of Boston was sentenced to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Beginning in November of 2018, law enforcement investigated a drug trafficking organization (DTO) in which Daye was a distributor. The DTO had Boston-based street gang members and associates in the Commonwealth Development in Brighton, which was formerly known as Fidelis Way, a multi-apartment public housing development. Allegedly, the DTO took control over multiple apartments, which were used to store, cook, package, and sell drugs, most of which consisted of cocaine or cocaine base, which the DTO supplied to customers, wholesalers, and distributors. The DTO caused a blight on the development and affected the quality of life of the other residents.

It is said that Daye distributed between 100 and 200 grams of cocaine base during the conspiracy, and overall, around 300 and 400 grams of cocaine that included powder and base during the course of his role in the Fidelis Way DTO. Daye is the sixth defendant that is to be sentenced in the Fidelis Way drug conspiracy. The remaining defendants in the conspiracy have all pleaded guilty and are pending sentencing.

This effort is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. Daye was charged along with 23 others in June 2020 as part of Operation Snowfall, which resulted in the charging of two different drug trafficking conspiracies during the period of November 2018 through June 2020.