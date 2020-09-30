Boston man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Boston man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Boston to being a felon in possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

Kyvon Ross, a/k/a Ky-von Ross, 20, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition before U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs, who scheduled sentencing for Jan. 19, 2021. Ross was indicted in September 2019.

Ross possessed a Beretta .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition on May 31, 2019, in Boston. Ross was subsequently arrested and has been in custody since. Ross is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a prior felony conviction.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Wichers of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

