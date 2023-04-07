BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man has pleaded guilty Friday to his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

London Lee, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a release sent to 22News from Department of Justice. The charge for this crime provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

The investigation into drug trafficking activities conducted by Lee and co-defendant, Josiah Watkins began in February 2021. What was revealed in the investigation was that Lee and Watkins were actively selling fentanyl and cocaine throughout the Boston area between February and April 2021. Both were arrested and charged in April 2021.

This case is part of ‘Project Safe Neighborhoods’ (PSN), a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement to reduce gun violence and violent crime in the communities they serve, and to provide a safer environment in our neighborhoods for everyone.

U.S. District Court Judge, Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for July 13, 2023.