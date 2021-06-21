Boston man pleads guilty to illegal possession of loaded firearm

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Boston man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. The defendant led police on a car chase before he was apprehended in Chelsea.

Raughn Williams, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Oct. 12, 2021. Williams was charged by criminal complaint in October 2020.

On Aug. 10, 2020, a state trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Williams on Storrow Drive in Boston for a tinted windows violation. Williams refused to pull over, and instead led police on a chase down Storrow Drive and onto the Tobin Bridge. Williams exited the Tobin Bridge into Chelsea, where he crashed the vehicle into two other cars and then fled on foot. Williams was apprehended and a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition was recovered. Federal law prohibits Williams from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a prior felony conviction.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

