BOSTON (WWLP) – On three state firearm charges, a Boston-area man pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally possessing a firearm seen on SnapChat.

An investigation into a violent Boston gang in 2021 led law enforcement to intercept a Snapchat “chat” with images of people with guns. Trevon Bell, 27, of Boston and Lynn, a member of the violent Heath Street gang based in Boston – was identified in the chat.

Bell was indicted on three separate unlawful possession of a firearms and ammunition cases in state court. He was released on home detention with a GPS bracelet tracking his location. Investigation revealed that Bell had posted numerous videos of himself with firearms on Snapchat while on state pre-trial release, including a video from November 24, 2021 that showed him with a black semi-automatic Glock 9 millimeter.

Since then, the firearm has been recovered.

Credit: Department of Justice

Bell has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. A felon in possession of a firearm can get up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV set sentencing for Feb. 29, 2023.

