BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from the Boston neighborhood of Brighton pled not guilty to charges relating to spying for the Chinese government.

Li Tan Liang has been charged with conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government. Prosecutors allege that Liang has worked with the Chinese government since 2018, and has handed over lists of names, organizations, and even photos of people from events in the Boston area.

He has been released on a $25,000 cash bond. Liang must remain in Massachusetts.