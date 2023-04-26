BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was sentenced in federal court on Monday for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

Josiah Watkins, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court to 51 months in prison and four years of supervised release, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Department of Justice. Watkins had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

Back in February 2021, there was an investigation of drug trafficking activities that Watkins and co-defendant London Lee were involved in. The investigation revealed that Watkins and Lee were selling cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl in the Boston area.

Between February and April of 2021, Watkins and Lee sold crack cocaine and fentanyl in around 10 separate controlled purchases. On April 7, Lee pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.