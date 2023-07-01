BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was sentenced Thursday for selling two kilograms of cocaine and possessing around one kilogram of heroin, along with a high-powered rifle in East Boston.

According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Carlos Acosta Estrella was sentenced to 10 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. Estrella pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense back in September 2022.

Estrella was indicted with his mother, Ana Guadalupe Acosta Grajeda in October 2019. Estrella and Grajeda were both arrested after they were caught on video selling two kilograms of cocaine to a cooperating witness in East Boston. When police searched Estrella and Grajeda’s apartment, they seized nearly one kilogram of heroin, an additional kilogram of cocaine, numerous cell phones, a high-powered tactical shotgun with a laser sight, and a box of ammunition.

Grajeda was sentenced back in June 2022 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and has been deported to Mexico.