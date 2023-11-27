BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was sentenced last week for distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Justice Department in Boston, 41-year-old Melvin Cordero allegedly sold approximately 7,000 pills containing fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl to a government agent and attempted to sell a pill press to an undercover officer in March 2022. The operation was part of an investigation into a drug-trafficking organization based in the Dominican Republic.

Cordero pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl and was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.