BOSTON (WWLP) – A federal judge has sentenced a Boston man to 121 months in prison and four years of supervised release for his involvement in drug trafficking.

Adriano Cortez, a/k/a, “A,” aged 28, was convicted in October 2021 on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine.

He was initially arrested in March 2015 after running from police on foot during a traffic stop. His car was still in drive when Cortez ran, and the car crashed. He was caught and found carrying numerous drugs including over 47 grams of cocaine, approximately 70 grams of heroin and approximately 73 grams of a fentanyl and heroin mixture. At that time he was ordered to location monitoring and home detention.

Between September and November 2017, while still on court-ordered location monitoring and home detention Cortez sold drugs from his home in Dorchester to undercover officers, which were delivered by couriers.

In late November 2017 he cut off his GPS monitor and left Massachusetts, he was eventually arrested in Colorado.