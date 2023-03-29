BOSTON (WWLP) – The owner of a pizzeria chain, Stash’s Pizza has been indicted for allegedly targeting and employing at least seven people without immigration status and subjecting them to repeated verbal and physical abuse, including threats of deportation.

Stavros “Steve” Papantoniadis, 48, of Westwood, was indicted on four counts of forced labor as well as three counts of attempted forced labor. He has been in federal custody since his arrest on March 16, 2023. Previous to these, he was charged with one count of forced labor in the past.

Papantoniadis owns and operates Stash’s Pizza, a chain with locations in Dorchester and Roslindale, as well as previous locations in Norwood, Norwell, Randolph, Weymouth, and Wareham, Massachusetts. Over many years, Papantoniadis allegedly targeted employees without immigration status, demanding that they work six to seven days a week, and for more than eight hours a day often times without breaks.

It is alleged that the owner threatened these victims with violence or serious harm; and threats to report victims to immigration authorities. Papantoniadis also allegedly attacked one of the victims many times, by kicking, slapping, and choking him and causing him to lose teeth.

At least four victims that worked under Papantoniadis feared that if they left, he would hurt them and/or report them to authorities to have them deported.

These charges each provide for a sentence upwards of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.