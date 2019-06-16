Boston police investigate early morning shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responding to a radio call for shots fired in the area of Michigan Avenue in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday found the male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name was not released.

There was no word on any arrests.

Police are still reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them.