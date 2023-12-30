DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Dorchester on Saturday.

According to the Boston Police Department, at around 12:52 a.m., officers were sent to the area of 417 Geneva Avenue for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man died due to his injuries.

It is being asked that if anyone has information, contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members who want to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).