BOSTON (WWLP) – Police in Boston are investigating two stabbings that occurred early Christmas morning.

The first stabbing was reported at the New England Center and Home for Veterans just after 2:00 a.m. One victim was brought to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Only 6 minutes later, another stabbing was reported at the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown Hotel. One person was stabbed multiple times and a second person had a facial injury, but both are expected to be okay as well.

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made or if the incidents are related. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.