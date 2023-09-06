BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Boston school administrator has pleaded guilty to misusing school funds for personal use.

Naia Wilson, 60, of Mattapan was charged on August 1st with one count of wire fraud. She pleaded guilty on Wednesday in a Boston federal court to taking $38,806.

According to prosecutors, Wilson was Head of School for New Mission School in Hyde Park, a pilot school within the Boston Public Schools system, from 2006 until about June of 2019. Beginning around September 2016 and continuing until at least May of 2019, Wilson requested checks from the external fiscal agent school account to be issued in the name of other individuals, fraudulently endorsed those checks to herself, and then deposited them into her own bank account without the nominee ever knowing or authorizing her to do so.

She also requested checks from the external fiscal agent that were used to pay for two all-inclusive personal vacations to Barbados for herself and her friends in 2016 and 2018. For both the 2016 and 2018 Barbados trips, Wilson requested that the external fiscal agent issue checks payable to other people who went on the trips and then converted that money to pay for the all-inclusive hotel and airfare. Wilson also fraudulently endorsed the checks used to pay for the 2018 trip.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 9, 2024.