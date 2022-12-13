BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston police say a suspect found at the scene of a death investigation dove from a 12th-story window and had to be rescued by first responders.

The investigation began Sunday night when police were called to a 12th-story Roxbury apartment for a well-being check. There, they found one person dead and a second person inside.

That person allegedly threatened police and broke the window in an attempt to jump out. However, the suspect got stuck and was hanging there, until officers rescued them. The suspect was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.