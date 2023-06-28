BOSTON (WWLP) – A 32-year-old woman who once worked for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families is suspected of enrolling in three Boston high schools.

She faces charges including identity fraud and forgery, according to Boston Police documents. An arrest warrant for Shelby Hewitt was filed in West Roxbury district court Tuesday.

Boston police have been investigating a woman who allegedly faked her credentials and was able to enroll in the Boston schools. A representative for Boston Public Schools declined to comment Tuesday afternoon.