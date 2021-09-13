Boston woman sentenced for role in multimillion-dollar marijuana enterprise

BOSTON – A Boston woman was sentenced for her role in a marijuana delivery service that operated in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2018.

Tatiana Fridkes, a/k/a Sonya, 34, of Mattapan, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served and two years of supervised release. Fridkes was also ordered to pay restitution of $82,000. On Sept. 23, 2020, Fridkes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Fridkes and Deana Martin, 52, of Milton, were indicted in May 2019 in connection with their management of Northern Herb, a marijuana delivery service that operated in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2018. In May 2021, Martin pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion, one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of money laundering and is awaiting sentencing which is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2021.

Fridkes served as the office manager for Northern Herb. Fridkes coordinated with Martin on finances, marijuana suppliers, marijuana inventory, deliveries, workers and warehouse operations. Fridkes managed Northern Herb employees when Martin was not present, collected and organized cash from marijuana sales and paid cash wages to Northern Herb employees.

From May 2016 through July 2018, Northern Herb had total revenue exceeding $14 million. Northern Herb did not withhold or pay taxes on its millions of dollars in marijuana sales, did not remit or pay employment taxes in connection with its workforce and did not pay taxes on its profits. Northern Herb was not licensed by Massachusetts or any other governmental entity to sell or distribute marijuana. While Northern Herb purported to provide medical marijuana, it did not require a customer to provide proof of a medical marijuana card and would deliver marijuana to unattended locations (such as a front door or hallway) where unknown third parties might have access to it.

