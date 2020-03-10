1  of  2
Breaking News
Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns Mittineague School in West Springfield closed for deep cleaning as precaution against coronavirus

Boswell Case: Tennessee toddler’s mother to remain in jail

Top Stories

by: WCYB's Maria Roberts

Posted: / Updated:

(WCYB/NBC News)  Megan “Maggie” Boswell, the mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, will remain in a Tennessee jail after a judge raised her bond to $150,000 Monday morning.

Remains believed to be little Evelyn were found Friday on the property of a family member in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

District Attorney Barry Staubus argued that Megan Boswell, who was jailed on a charge of making false reports during the investigation into Evelyn’s disappearance, should be considered a flight risk.

Evelyn was reported missing on February 18th by her grandfather, who told reporters he hadn’t seen the child since December.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2TUhAYk

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories