SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested after driving away in a stolen vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop after a hit and run however, the driver took off at a high rate of speed and was able to get away from police.

On Monday, officers found the stolen Hyundai in the area of the 0-100 block of Brown Street that had the ignition compromised making it operable without a key. While waiting for the vehicle to be towed, the suspect walked up to the car before he noticed police presence.

He was arrested in connection with a stolen Hyundai and police seized a loaded firearm from his waistband. The name and charges of the 14-year-old boy will not be released by police due to his age.