SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 16-year-old boy who was found at a Springfield gas station with a gunshot wound has died from his injuries.

On Saturday, November 4th at around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to a gas station on Locust Street for a Shotspotter activation. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Hampden District Attorney Office’s spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News that he was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.

It was discovered that the boy got into the driver’s seat of an unattended vehicle at the gas station and was shot by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Trevor Neverson, who then drove away from the incident. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday afternoon for charges connected to the shooting.

Neverson pleaded not guilty to firearms charges during his arraignment, he’s due back in court on November 21st for a dangerousness hearing.