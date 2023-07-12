GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed on Pleasant Street in Granby on July 1st is being charged in connection with the death of the passenger, Katelyn Gress.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, the boyfriend of Katelyn Gress, 30-year-old Cory Menard of Granby, is facing three criminal charges in connection with her death.

Motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation Manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol

Manslaughter

Menard is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with injuries suffered by the driver of another vehicle.

The crash occurred at around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Barton Street. Menard was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he allegedly lost control, causing it to strike mailboxes and telephone poles before it rolled over several times and struck a Lexus SUV.

The passenger in the jeep, 28-year-old Katelyn Gress of Granby, died in the crash. The driver of the Lexus, a 74-year-old Springfield man, was taken to Holyoke Medical Center for minor injuries.

Menard pleaded not guilty in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Wednesday and his bail was set at $2,000. He was released under the conditions that he refrains from alcohol use, complies with a remote alcohol monitoring device, and not drive. Menard’s attorney, Joseph Bernard, stated his client’s license has already been suspended.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for October 26th.