Boyfriend found guilty with 2015 homicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden County Jury has found Van Dorsey Jr. guilty of first degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Monique Van Zandt back in May of 2015.

Dorsey will be sentenced at a later date. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “The great work by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit lead to a swift arrest and now successful prosecution. I would like to thank and commend Assistant District Attorney Christopher McDonald for his outstanding effort and skillful work in securing this guilty verdict for the community and Ms. Van Zandt’s family and friends, who have remained faithful that this just conclusion would come.”