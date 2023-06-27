BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Braintree Police Department is investigating a double homicide that took place on Alfred Road Sunday.

According to the Braintree Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m., there were several 911 calls about multiple shots that were fired on Alfred Road. When officers arrived, they locate two people in a parked car suffering from gunshot wounds. Another person was in the car with them but was uninjured.

The two victims were taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries. The first victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jahzier Porter, who was a resident of Alfred Road. Porter had been a Braintree High School student, and he was also in contact with the superintendent of schools to discuss making resources available to members of the school community.

The second victim was Jayden Santos-Andrade of Dorchester, who would have turned 20 in July.

“We have two families grieving today,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, who was at the incident before the press conference. “We have detectives in the field from Braintree and State Police trying to gather evidence of what happened and who may have been involved.”

“Any member of the public who believes they have information, or who lives in the area of Albert Road and may have seen anything unusual during the 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. time frame, or whose Ring or similar doorbell camera may have captured anything unusual, is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit in the District Attorney’s Office at 781-830-4990 or the Braintree Police at 781-794-8620,” said District Attorney Morrissey.