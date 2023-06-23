SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A mother suspected of kidnapping her daughter, triggering an AMBER Alert on Thursday, is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Friday.

Brandee Arnold, 32, is expected to be arraigned on charges of kidnapping of a minor and reckless endangerment of a child.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Arnold visited the home of her biological child, of whom she did not have custody, in Indian Orchard Thursday morning, and took the girl.

Massachusetts State Police issued an AMBER Alert at 11:20 A.M., indicating that Arnold was in a gray Honda Accord, adding that she had previously made suicidal and homicidal statements, and that there was urgent concern for the safety of the child.

According to State Police, Arnold had last been seen on the Mass Pike in Blandford. Arnold and her daughter were located at a trailer park in Cheshire just before noon Thursday, and the AMBER Alert was called off.

The girl was unharmed and Arnold was taken into custody at the state police barracks in Cheshire, before being brought back to Springfield police headquarters.