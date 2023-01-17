COHASSET, Mass. (WWLP) – The husband of missing 39-year-old mother Ana Walshe is being charged with murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey stated that 47-year-old Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on January 8th and pleaded not guilty. He is being held on $500,000 bail at the Norfolk County House of Correction. On Tuesday, January 17th, an arrest warrant was issued charging Brian Walshe with the murder of Ana.

He will be taken to the Quincy District Court for an arraignment on Wednesday where additional details and evidence will be revealed.

Ana was reported missing on January 4th, and has not been found since. A search warrant of Ana’s home found blood in the basement area and a damaged knife with blood on it. Police searched the trash at a trash processing facility in Peabody last week and several items were collected.

Detectives from the Cohasset Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are conducting the investigation.