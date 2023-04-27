DEDHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of killing his wife in Cohasset earlier this year is expected to be in court Thursday.

Brian Walshe is scheduled for arraignment in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. Walshe has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and misleading a police investigation in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, who has not been seen since January 1.

Brian Walsh is accused of killing Ana, and then dismembering and disposing of her body.

Investigators found surveillance video of a man resembling Walshe throwing what appeared to be heavy trash bags into a dumpster at an apartment complex not far from where he lived. During a search of a trash processing facility, investigators found trash bags that contained a hatchet, hacksaw, towels, cleaning agents, and items belonging to Ana Walshe.

The arraignment is scheduled to take place at 10:00 Thursday morning.