NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Bridgewater man has been charged with felony assault after attempting to stab a coworker during a fight that occurred at Café DelBuono on October 15th.

Around 5:15 pm on Saturday, officers responded to Café DelBuono on Commercial Dr in New Hartford to investigate a fight that had just occurred between two employees. On the scene, they found a victim in the kitchen with several lacerations to his arm. The officers learned that 45-year-old Ivan Rivera of Bridgewater allegedly took out a kitchen knife and attempted to stab the victim, which resulted in the injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The New Hartford Police later found Rivera at his and took him into custody without incident.

Ivan Rivera has been arrested and charged with the following:

Assault in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Rivera has been arraigned and is currently being held on $10,000 cash or $20,000.