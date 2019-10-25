BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Brimfield man accused of child rape is scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court Friday.
According to the Brimfield Police Department, 63-year-old Lawrence Mongeon Jr. was arrested by local and state police at 81 Apple Road early Friday morning after a joint investigation into a reported sexual assault.
Mongeon is facing the following charges:
- Rape of a child with force (2 counts)
- Indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 (3 counts)
- Intimidation of a witness