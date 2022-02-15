WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Brimfield is charge with illegally dumping a couch in the area of Boston Road in Wilbraham.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 1 p.m. on January 27 officers were called to a Boston Road address for illegal dumping a couch. The witness provided the description of the vehicle and license plate number.

Police stopped the vehicle a short time later on Boston Road and identified the driver as 46-year-old Michael Sheerin of Brimfield. Sheerin is charged with dumping trash from a motor vehicle +7 CU FT.

Wilbraham Police Log: January 2022

  • 117 MV Violation Stops
    • Civil – 9
    • Warning – 101
      1. Speeding
      2. Defective Equipment
      3. Marked Lane Violations
      4. Fail to Stop @ Red Light/Stop Sign
      5. Fail to Inspect MV
  • Criminal – 29
    • Arrest – 16
      • 2 – Unlicensed Operator
      • 5 – OUI Alcohol or Drugs
      • 7 – Operating a MV w/ License Suspended/Revoked
  • 38 Motor Vehicle Collisions:
    • 41.7% were Single-Vehicle Crashes
    • 50% involved intersections
  • 7 – personal Injury
  • 1 – Fatal injury