WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Brimfield is charge with illegally dumping a couch in the area of Boston Road in Wilbraham.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 1 p.m. on January 27 officers were called to a Boston Road address for illegal dumping a couch. The witness provided the description of the vehicle and license plate number.

Police stopped the vehicle a short time later on Boston Road and identified the driver as 46-year-old Michael Sheerin of Brimfield. Sheerin is charged with dumping trash from a motor vehicle +7 CU FT.

