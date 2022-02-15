WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Brimfield is charge with illegally dumping a couch in the area of Boston Road in Wilbraham.
According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 1 p.m. on January 27 officers were called to a Boston Road address for illegal dumping a couch. The witness provided the description of the vehicle and license plate number.
Police stopped the vehicle a short time later on Boston Road and identified the driver as 46-year-old Michael Sheerin of Brimfield. Sheerin is charged with dumping trash from a motor vehicle +7 CU FT.
Wilbraham Police Log: January 2022
- 117 MV Violation Stops
- Civil – 9
- Warning – 101
- Speeding
- Defective Equipment
- Marked Lane Violations
- Fail to Stop @ Red Light/Stop Sign
- Fail to Inspect MV
- Criminal – 29
- Arrest – 16
- 2 – Unlicensed Operator
- 5 – OUI Alcohol or Drugs
- 7 – Operating a MV w/ License Suspended/Revoked
- Arrest – 16
- 38 Motor Vehicle Collisions:
- 41.7% were Single-Vehicle Crashes
- 50% involved intersections
- 7 – personal Injury
- 1 – Fatal injury