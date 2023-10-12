BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Brimfield man pleaded guilty to charges in connection to sexual assault of a child.

22News was in Hampden County Superior Court Thursday when Lawrence Mongeon Jr. was sentenced to two and a half years in prison along with five years of probation as part of a plea deal.

Mongeon was arrested on October 25, 2019 following an investigation into a sexual assault. Mongeon was initially charged in Palmer District Court in 2019 with two counts of aggravated rape of a child, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and intimidation of a witness.

Mongeon’s home on Apple Road previously doubled as a home daycare facility but was closed down indefinitely following his arrest.