Brimfield Police arrest Warren man on drug and traffic violations

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Warren man was arrested for drug and traffic violations in Brimfield on Tuesday.

Brimfield Police told 22News an officer initially stopped a vehicle on Palmer Road for an inspection sticker violation. After searching the car, the officer found an undisclosed quantity of crack-cocaine and paraphernalia consistent with distribution.

The driver, Thomas Kearns of Warren, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and inspection sticker violation.

Kearns is scheduled to be arraigned on the two charges in Palmer District Court on Thursday.