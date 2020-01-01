Breaking News
TRAFFIC: Exit 7 ramp on I-91 S in Springfield closed after rollover crash spilled fuel
1  of  24
Closings and Delays
All About Learning Belchertown Day School Center After School Program First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Food Bank of Western Mass. Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Little Tot Day Care Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Monson Senior Center Quaboag Children's Center Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr South Hadley Council on Aging STCC The Children's House - W. Spfld. VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center West Springfield Council on Aging Westfield State University

Brimfield Police arrest Warren man on drug and traffic violations

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Warren man was arrested for drug and traffic violations in Brimfield on Tuesday. 

Brimfield Police told 22News an officer initially stopped a vehicle on Palmer Road for an inspection sticker violation. After searching the car, the officer found an undisclosed quantity of crack-cocaine and paraphernalia consistent with distribution. 

The driver, Thomas Kearns of Warren, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and inspection sticker violation. 

Kearns is scheduled to be arraigned on the two charges in Palmer District Court on Thursday. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories