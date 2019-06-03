Brimfield police looking for vehicle involved in hit and run

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Brimfield are looking for a driver who allegedly hit a school zone sign and then drove off.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, a vehicle crashed into the flashing sign near the fire station between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday night and then drove off.

Police said they believe the vehicle is a white or light-colored box truck with damage to the front and right side. The vehicle is also believed to be missing a mirror and headlight.

Police are asking anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description or anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call the Brimfield Police Department at 413-245-7222.

