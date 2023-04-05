BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Brockton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the bribery of a road test examiner to issue driver’s licenses to those who did not pass, or take road tests.

Estevao Semedo, 61, of Brockton, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud. Semedo, owner of a driving school, paid a road test examiner at the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) in Brockton, to misrepresent to the RMV that driver’s license applicants had passed their road test when they had not. Some applicants were reported not even showing up to take the test.

Semedo paid, in total, more than $17,000 in bribes to the examiner in exchange for fraudulent passing scores. The charge of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, according to a release sent to 22News.

Charging documents also seek a $17,000 forfeiture money judgement against Semedo.