BOSTON (WWLP) – A driving school owner was sentenced to prison in connection with a driver’s license bribery scheme.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston 61-year-old Estevao Semedo of Brockton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud. He was to six months in prison and one year of supervised release, with the first six months to be served in home confinement. He was also ordered to pay a $17,000 forfeiture money judgment.

Semedo paid more than $17,000 in bribes to a road test examiner at the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), to misrepresent to the RMV that driver’s license applicants had passed their road test when they had not. Some applicants were reported not even showing up to take the test.

As a result of the fraud, the RMV mailed driver’s licenses to unqualified applicants.