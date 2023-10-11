BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Brockton man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in February.

Brockton police were called on February 26th for multiple reports of a shooting on North Main Street. Officers found the victim, Mark A. Boyd suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The investigation revealed the identity of the suspected shooter.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, an arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Kahmari T. Price for murder. Police say he has ties to the Greater Fall River area.

The firearm was not recovered from the incident and Price is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is described as 5’10” tall, approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Price or know of his whereabouts, contact the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or call 911.