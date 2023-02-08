FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license, was trafficking marijuana, and ran away from the police.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, after 11:00 p.m. last Friday, Trooper Paul Debene did a traffic stop on a Honda Civic on Route 90 in Framingham. The trooper then identified the driver as 26-year-old Jonathan Senat of Brockton and found out that his license was suspended.

Trooper Debene removed Senat from the vehicle to do a tow inventory to remove the vehicle from the incident. When Trooper Debene was doing the inventory, he found a large amount of vacuum-sealed bags that contained concentrated THC matter.

After the trooper searched the area, Senat allegedly ran away from the officer and was then found after breaking into and damaging a residential shed. Senat was arrested and sent to the Weston Barracks for booking.

Senat was arraigned at Framingham District Court with the following charges:

• Failure to Stop for Police

• Trafficking in Marijuana

• Possession of a Class D Drug with Intent to Distribute

• Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

• Malicious Destruction of Property

• Breaking and Entering