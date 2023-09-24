BOSTON (WWLP) – A previously convicted felon of Brockton is being charged with allegedly unlawfully possessing a Glock pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition.

According to the Department of Justice, 42-year-old Michael Whitfield is being charged with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

On March 6th, when crews arrived at a motor vehicle accident in Brockton, officers observed Whitfield in a vehicle with significant damage, its airbag deployed, and a broken passenger door window.

It is alleged that officers smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, as well as an empty tequila bottle on the passenger seat floor. It is also alleged that a Glock 19X .9mm pistol loaded with 18 rounds was found on the driver’s side floorboard between Whitfield’s legs.

With his prior felony conviction from 2006, Whitfield is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition is a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.