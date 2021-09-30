Brockton man pleads guilty to selling drugs via the dark web

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Brockton man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with conspiring to manufacture and distribute controlled substances.

Binh Thanh Le, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy, Ketamine and Alprazolam (Xanax). U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel scheduled sentencing for Jan. 19, 2022.

Le was indicted in June 2019 along with co-conspirators Steven McCall and Allante Pires.

According to court records, Le received wholesale quantities of controlled substances in the mail. Le and, allegedly, his co-conspirators then processed and manufactured those controlled substances at an office space Le rented in Stoughton. To distribute the drugs, Le created and operated a vendor site called “EastSideHigh” on Dark Net Market websites, where various drugs for sale, including cocaine, MDMA, Ketamine and Xanax, were advertised.

During the investigation, an undercover agent ordered MDMA from one of the “EastSideHigh” vendor sites on a Dark Net Marketplace, and later observed Le deposit the envelope containing the order into a U.S. Postal Service collection box in Stoughton. Numerous other envelopes containing MDMA and Ketamine, which are connected to this drug distribution scheme, were intercepted.

On March 27, 2019, Le met with undercover law enforcement officers at a hotel in Norwood to exchange $200,000 worth of Bitcoin for cash. Le was arrested after he transferred the bitcoin to the agents.

More than 18 kilograms of MDMA, almost seven kilograms of Ketamine, more than $200,000 worth of Bitcoin and more than $100,000 in cash were seized by authorities. Investigators also recovered from the office space in Stoughton a computer with the “EastSideHigh” vendor page open, numerous packages containing MDMA and Ketamine, various shipping and packaging materials and a pill press.

McCall and Pires have pleaded not guilty and are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Joshua McCallister, Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Jennifer De La O, Director of Field Operations of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Boston Field Office; and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey made the announcement. Special assistance with the investigation was provided by the Homeland Security Investigations in Colorado; Postal Inspectors from around the country; and the Stoughton, Norwood, and Brockton Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney James E. Arnold of Mendell’s Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.