PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people, three from the Bronx, were arrested in Pittsfield Sunday after officers seized two firearms and drugs.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed at two homes in Pittsfield on Pontoosuc Avenue and Dalton Avenue Sunday. Inside the homes, officers seized the following:

Two loaded firearms; one with a defaces serial number and another with a large capacity feeding device

Quantities of cocaine packaged for distribution

Quantities of heroin packaged for distribution

Digital Scale, unused waxed bags

Unknown amount of U.S. cash

In total five people were arrested and arraigned for several firearm and drug charges:

Lameek Thomas of Pittsfield: Bail was denied due to an open narcotics case in Central Berkshire District Court and was held as a danger

Tyshawn Frasier of Bronx, NY; Bail was set at $10,000 cash

Messiah Antone of Bronx, NY: Bail was set at $10,000 cash

Tyshawn Perry of Bronx, NY: Bail was set at $7,500 cash

Shawn Barnwell of Pittsfield: Bail was set at $2,500 cash

“When I took office, I vowed to do everything in my power to keep our community safe. There is no place for illegal firearms and drugs in Berkshire County and I will ensure that all processes are followed to stop the flow of guns and drugs in our community,” said Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, who was sworn into office last week.