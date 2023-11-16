BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Brookfield man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges in connection to manufacturing and selling firearms and ammunition.

According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Mickie Simmons of Brookfield pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, dealing firearms without a license and two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Simmons and another suspect were arrested on May 25, 2022 and Simmons was later indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2022.

Between March and May 2022, Simmons sold ammunition and ghost guns, which are guns created by an individual and not a manufacturing company. Police searched Simmons’ home and seized at least five ghost guns, including an AR-15 short-barrel rifle, 15 ghost gun kits, ammunition, parts of assault-style rifles, several firearms and more than $25,000 in cash.

Simmons will return to court for his sentencing on January 30.

Simmons was previously convicted in 2014 for breaking and entering, larceny and conspiracy. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.