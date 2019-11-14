Broom vs. Knife: Clerk swats armed robber

(WVTM) A store clerk in Birmingham, Alabama used a broom to fight off a suspected robber with a knife.

Police just released a surveillance video of the incident that happened last month at a Chevron gas station.

The video shows a man walk in and look around, before approaching the counter as if he’s going to make a purchase.

The man then pulls out a knife and tries to climb over the counter. That’s when the store clerk grabs a broom and confronts him.

Police say the robber stole some items from the counter before getting away. They’re now asking the public to help identify the suspect.

