BOSTON (WWLP) – The brother of a 12-year-old who died after a shooting in Mattapan has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges.

On July 13th, police found the 12-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The boy’s brother, 22-year-old Walter Hendrick, was arrested on gun charges after an improperly stored firearm was found in the residence.

Hendrick was charged with Manslaughter earlier this week. During the arraignment, prosecutors claimed Hendrick’s fingerprints were on the trigger of the gun believed to have shot his brother. The defense has called the shooting an accident.

The judge ordered Hendrick held on $250,000 cash bail, and if he does make bail he will have to wear a GPS monitor.