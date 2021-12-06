Brothers charged with home invasion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau under the direction of Captain Trent Duda lead the arrest of Kym and Anthony Domino on home invasion, firearm, and armed robbery charges.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on November 14 at around 7:50 p.m. Springfield Police Officer went to to Yale Street for a report of a ShotSpotter Activation. Officers found a loaded firearm and several shell casings. A Detective Bureau investigation concluded that a home invasion incident had occurred on Yale Street and the suspects allegedly entered the home with firearms demanding money. The two suspects were identified as Kym and Anthony Domino, who had been outfitted with GPS ankle bracelets due to pending cases involving firearms.

On Friday at around 1:05 p.m. members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS and FBI Gang Task Force arrested 22-year-old Anthony Domino in his apartment on Chestnut Street. Detectives saw drug residue in plain sight as well as packaging materials and cash. Detectives then were granted a search warrant for the apartment and recovered an illegally possessed high capacity firearm with 16 rounds of ammunition, additional ammunition, approximately 14 grams of cocaine, a ten round 9mm magazine, $6369 in cash and more than 1000 grams of packaged marijuana.

Anthony Domino was out on bail for multiple gun charges, and on December 3, 2020, a year to the day of the arrest made recently, Domino was arrested for tossing a bag of firearms out of his Chestnut Street apartment. He was then fitted with a GPS bracelet at the time of that arrest.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS and FBI Gang Task Force arrested 25-year-old Kym Domino inside an apartment on Lyman Street. Detectives saw drug residue in plain sight as well as packaging materials and a firearm. Detectives then were granted a search warrant for the apartment and recovered a loaded illegally possessed high capacity firearm, additional ammunition and suboxone.

Kym Domino was on pre-trial release for multiple gun charges out of Springfield and Chicopee District Courts. A judge released him on the condition that he wears a GPS ankle bracelet.

“I’ve said this again and again; GPS bracelets are not a deterrent to violent repeat offenders. Any time an individual is arrested with a firearm and released into our city it impacts our innocent law-abiding citizens in every neighborhood. Our officers have arrested these suspects six different times on firearms charges. Ankle bracelets are clearly not effective for individuals who repeatedly have no regard for the law and seemingly easy access to illegally possessed firearms,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

“Once again, yet another case of repeat violent offenders that are once again released onto our streets and into our neighborhoods by the revolving door that is our Court System. Even with the GPS bracelet, they don’t care! They have no respect for the Courts, the Judges or our residents and business community. When are our Courts going to learn and hold these repeat violent offenders accountable for these serious crimes involving guns and drugs. In the meantime, this negatively affects my residents and business community. How many times must our brave and dedicated men and women in Blue arrest these same repeat violent offenders before they are locked up? “said Springfield Mayor Sarno.

Kym Domino is charged with the following:

Arrest warrant. Home invasion. Carrying a firearm without a license. Carrying a loaded firearm without a license. Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. Armed robbery.

Possession of a large capacity firearm without a license.

Possession of ammunition without a FID card.

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm.

Possession of a Class B drug.

Anthony Domino is charged with the following: