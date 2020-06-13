Buckland teenager facing multiple charges including possession of firearm while under the influence

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager was arrested on a Greenfield District Court warrant and is facing multiple charges.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Cary told 22News, 19-year-old Zachary M. Taylor of Buckland is facing charges of possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence, disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol under the age of 21.

Cary said Taylor was arraigned from the Franklin County Jail and House of Correction and was released on certain restrictions. He is required to wear an alcohol monitoring device, cannot consume alcohol, undergo a mental health evaluation, and he cannot possess any firearm.

In addition to those charges, state police discovered Taylor was involved in an incident on June 4 in Hawley regarding alarming social media posts allegedly made by Taylor.

He has a scheduled pretrial hearing on September 8.

While officers searched his home, the following items were recovered: