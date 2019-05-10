Burglar swipes exotic bird

(WPTV) The hunt is on to find an exotic bird that was stolen from a home in Boca Raton, Florida. 

 Miriam Walling, the bird’s owner, said a thief broke into the house on April 29, ransacked it and stole her pet military macaw named, Oscar.

 Oscar has been part of Walling’s family for 24 years. He requires a special medical diet and cannot survive without specific care.

 The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating the crime. 

 Walling is offering a $500 reward for Oscar’s safe return.

