Burglar swipes exotic bird

(WPTV) The hunt is on to find an exotic bird that was stolen from a home in Boca Raton, Florida.

Miriam Walling, the bird’s owner, said a thief broke into the house on April 29, ransacked it and stole her pet military macaw named, Oscar.

Oscar has been part of Walling’s family for 24 years. He requires a special medical diet and cannot survive without specific care.

The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating the crime.

Walling is offering a $500 reward for Oscar’s safe return.

