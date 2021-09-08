Burglary suspect wanted by Springfield police for 2 incidents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are looking to identifying a person involved in two burglary incidents in August.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, both burglary incidents happened in the Forest Park area in August. The department shared several photos of the suspect.







If you can identify the suspect or have any information on the incidents, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE along with your tip.