Burned body identified in Oklahoma; car and dog still missing

(KFOR) Oklahoma City police have identified a man found dead Friday night in a burned-out home.

28-year-old John D. White has been confirmed as the victim.

“It’s just horrible. I’m just totally in shock. The tears haven’t stopped,” White’s grandmother Joann Kapella said.

Kapella said White had used the dating app Grindr three days before his body was found. She said she was concerned with him meeting people he didn’t know.

“I said, ‘Baby, you’ve got to be more careful here. You’re going to get hurt or something is going to happen to you. Don’t do these things. Don’t go around those places, those people,’” Kapella said. “I watch Law & Order and CSI and I see all the horrible things people do and I think, ‘No. This is not my life. This is not part of people I know. This is not part of my family.’”

Police say White’s car, a gold 1999 Toyota Avalon with tribal tag CHO-8775, is missing, along with his dog.

