SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Springfield for the alleged assault of a special needs student on Friday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Friday 73-year-old William Kane and 65-year-old Judy Cubin were arrested for an alleged assault of a special needs child that occurred on a transportation bus for students that have different types of physical, behavioral, and cognitive needs.

A representative of a transportation company contacted the Springfield Police Special Victims Unit after they reviewed footage from one of their vans. After detectives reviewed the footage and spoke to the victim, they applied for and were granted a warrant for the arrests of the van driver (Kane) and van monitor (Cubin).

William Kane of East Longmeadow Judy Cubin of Chicopee are both charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant

– Threat to Commit a Crime

– Assault & Battery on a Disabled Person with Injury

– Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon on a Child Under 14

– Reckless Endangerment of a Child

– Permit Injury to Child

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Special Victims Unit.