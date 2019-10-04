Bus driver assaulted after crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A 23-year-old from Northampton allegedly hit a 55-year-old man following a crash on State and Finn Streets in Northampton Thursday night.

According to the Northampton Police Department, officers arrived at the area around 5:52 p.m. to find a 55-year-old man lying in the crosswalk, bleeding from the back of his head and not responding to officers. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center.

An investigation determined that the victim was driving an FRTA bus and turned left onto State Street from Finn Street when a 23-year-old man drove past the stop bar and caused the bus to strike the front end of the car.

After the crash, both drivers allegedly left their cars and argued with each other.

Police said the 23-year-old then struck the bus driver causing him to hit his head on the pavement. After the suspect left the crash police found and identified him as a Northampton resident. Criminal charges are pending and police are still investigating the incident.